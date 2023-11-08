MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A nationally recognized dementia care expert will lead a free workshop with Madison Hospital on Thursday, November 9th.

Around 5.8 million people struggle with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The expert, Amanda Bulgarelli, will speak with families and friends of those with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease in hopes of helping them become better, more confident caregivers.

Organizers say they will address some of the difficulties that come along with caring for a loved one with dementia.

There will be two sessions for the “Forget Me Not” workshop.

The morning session is from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and will cover the topics of “Communication and Dementia” and “Coping with Challenging Situations in Dementia Care.”

The afternoon session is from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will cover the topic of “Typical Progression of Dementia and How to Help.”

The workshop is also open to all healthcare workers. Nurses who attend both sessions will earn 7.2 CEs (continuing education).

Both sessions will be at CrossPointe Church at 78 Hughes Road in Madison on Thursday, November 9. To register for the workshop, click here.