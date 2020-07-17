Expect I-565 lane closures Saturday near Greenbrier Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Crews will be getting part of I-565 ready for paving Saturday, which the Alabama Department of Transportation said will mean some lane closures.

ALDOT said Friday that drivers could expect single lane closures for milling of pavement near the Greenbrier Road exit between 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Once that’s done, crews will begin paving. Paving’s expected to take place from 6 p.m.-6 a.m. July 19-23.

The work is part of the Greenbrier Interchange Modifications project, which is adding new ramps at the exit.