HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Drivers should expect delays this Thursday if traveling on Alabama Highway 304.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), a contractor will set girders for the construction of a bridge at Swan Creek on Thursday, June 16 beginning at 8 a.m. The work will happen on 304 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road between I-65 and U.S. 31.

The $13.3 million project began last August and will expand more than a mile of the corridor west of Exit 347, including the bridge and culvert construction.

ALDOT said work is expected to take around four hours, weather permitting. Stoppages can last between 15 and 30 minutes during this time.