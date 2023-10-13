HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department is warning drivers to expect traffic delays due to the Monte Sano 15K on Saturday.

The department said road closures are expected on Monte Sano Boulevard and the surrounding neighborhood from 7:30 a.m. until the races end at 10:30 a.m.

The race is a Huntsville Track Club Grand Prix Event. Its course begins at the Monte Sano United Methodist Church and runs on the adjoining neighborhood streets.

HPD asks drivers to use caution when traveling in that area on Saturday morning.