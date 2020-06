LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Starting Wednesday night, both the eastbound ramps at the Mooresville Road exit on I-565 in Limestone County will close, as work continues on the lane widening project.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says traffic will be detoured to the Greenbrier interchange and will be in place for around a month.

Also today, the new eastbound off ramp at Greenbrier Road and Swancott Road will open.