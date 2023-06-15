HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After a three-year pandemic hiatus, Huntsville, Alabama has been chosen to host a global three-day Jehovah’s Witness Convention at the Von Braun Center South hall from Friday, June 16, to Sunday, June 18.

The ‘Exercise Patience’ convention series is one of about 6,000 conventions that will be held worldwide. In the United States alone, more than 706 conventions will be held in 144 cities.

From Friday to Sunday, six sessions are set to “explore the qualities of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples,” said the Jehovah’s Witness press release.

On the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions, there will be a prerecorded drama which will be featured in two parts as well as a live baptism during the Sunday morning session.

While COVID ruined the previous three in-person conventions, online sessions were held in their place. Events during this time were held in more than 500 languages. The online conventions were convenient, but there is something about being together that makes an event like this special.

“As much as we loved the convenience and quality of our virtual conventions, nothing

can replace being together in a large group setting,” said Tim Weaver, spokesman for

Jehovah’s Witnesses. “While our online conventions reached millions around the world

and kept our communities safe, we long to get back to our joyful fellowship at these

large gatherings.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers and theaters around the world for more than 100 years.

After smaller in-person meetings were held in 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time the Witnesses will gather as a larger regional event since the lift of pandemic restrictions.

“Patience is a beautiful quality that all Christians desire to display in their daily lives,” says

Tim Weaver. “Despite our good intentions, however, maintaining patience in the face of

life’s many challenges can be a daily struggle. Spending three days exploring aspects of

this quality will be very timely for all of us.”

The convention is open to the public and no collection will be taken. For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, visit here.