Exchange coins and get a free sandwich at Chick fil A on South Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Chick-fil-A on the South Parkway in Huntsville will give you a free CFA original sandwich for every $10 of rolled coins you exchange with the restaurant.

The restaurant says they need coins and they need the community’s help to prevent this Chick fil A location from going cashless. This Chick-fil-A is located at 11820 Memorial Pkwy SW.

According to Chick-fil-A on South Parkway, there is no limit to coins and sandwiches exchanged. Give the restaurant $10 in coins and they give you a $10 bill and a free sandwich.

This is a limited time offer until the coin need is met.