HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With the pandemic, some people have not been to a movie theater in a long time.

So a local movie theater is getting creative by offering patrons the opportunity to rent out an entire theater for just their friends and family.

It will cost about $100 to rent one of TouchStar Cinemas Madison Square 12’s theaters for a private showing.

Capacity for these showings are limited to 20 people. They began offering it as an option in June.