HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Fire & Rescue said it responded to a structure fire which damaged the event building at Burritt on the Mountain early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for HFR said that five trucks responded to the structure fire at 3101 Burritt Drive at about 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

The spokesperson confirmed that the fire was in the Baron Bluff building on the Burritt museum property. The Baron Bluff building is a covered space at the top of the mountain used for entertainment, educational, and private events.

No injuries were reported, and HFR said the cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time.

Burritt on the Mountain posted the following statement from CEO Leslie Ecklund to its website on Sunday morning:

“In the early morning hours of February 26th, we experienced a small fire in the Baron Bluff building. Everyone is safe and no one was injured. All historic buildings and animals were unaffected and incurred no damage as a result of the fire. We are OPEN for Visitors in all areas of the park except the Baron Bluff building. Thank you for your community support and concern. We will be working to get Baron Bluff up and functional as soon as possible.”

The museum and park will remain open for visitors during normal hours, and the Baron Bluff building will be closed until further notice.