Ethics violation complaint under review against Huntsville PD Captian

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An ethics complaint was filed against a Huntsville Police Captain and is under review.

The Alabama Ethics Commission determined there was cause to believe HPD Captain Jeff Rice committed one minor violation of the state ethics law.

The board voted 5-0 to handle it administratively and have it referred for review and appropriate legal action to the district attorney’s office.

The City of Huntsville released a statement about the matter:

“The Alabama Ethics Commission today publicly voted there was sufficient evidence that Captain Jeffery Rice committed a minor violation of the Ethics Act, the resolution of which will be handled administratively. In these matters, the City of Huntsville is not permitted to comment or publicly disclose any information until the ethics complaint has a final resolution. Inquiries of potential violations of the Ethics Law are subject to the provisions of the Grand Jury Secrecy Act. Captain Rice remains employed and on duty.”