HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – If you’re hoping to end 2023 with a laugh, The Studio Theatre in the Lowe Mill Arts Center has just the event for you.

Epic Comedy Hour is back in Huntsville this Friday, December 22 at 8 p.m.

Theatre Huntsville says, “Epic Comedy Hour is the premiere showcase comedy show of the southeast and ground zero for comedy in Huntsville.”

The comedy lineup includes Nashville native Mariana Barksdale, Huntsville native Jaylen Brown, Auburn native Rivers Langley and Huntsville native Sifi. It will be Langley’s 11th year participating in the show.

“Huntsville has genuinely one of the most amazing comedy shows in America, and you can talk to any comedian who’s done the show. They will back me up on that,” Langley explained.

Epic Comedy Hour also teases a possible surprise guest: “It wouldn’t be Christmas without a surprise or two! You never know who might turn up!”

Tickets are $10 and are only available at the door. Tickets are not available for pre-sale. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The event is for mature audiences only.