Epic Comedy Hour celebrating 10 years with weekend of laughs in late July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville comedy group is planning a weekend of fun and laughs to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Epic Comedy Hour will be marking its 10th anniversary with four shows over three nights, spanning Thursday, July 22 through Saturday, July 24.

A battle of wits kicks off the weekend Thursday; in “You Look Like,” comedians compete to see who has the best skills roasting the rest of the performers. Comics compete in rounds of roasting until a winner is crowned.

You Look Like will be in the Liquor Express event room (1812 University Drive in Huntsville) and starts at 8 p.m.

At 8 p.m. Friday, Epic Comedy Hour will showcase a dozen comedians from all over the country. The show that started it all will feature an anniversary lineup chosen by the Epic Comedy Hour team to represent some of the favorite comics over the years. Some have gone on to stand up appearances on late night shows hosted by Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and James Corden.

Saturday night is a double feature with two shows billed by The Laugh Button as two of the most nine unique comedy shows in the nation.

The night of laughs starts at 7 p.m. with the underwear comedy party – yes, you read that right.

Comics will tell their best jokes in their underwear. The show started out as a monthly show at the Village Theater in Atlanta, and after going on the road in 2014, the show has been in 40 cities and multiple comedy festivals.

And if you show up in your underwear, admission is free.

The weekend concludes with a 9 p.m. show where the audience will vote on the best group of performers – Stoned vs. Drunk vs. Sober.

Three teams of comics try to answer the question, “What if comics got stoned, drunk, or sober then gave it their best as they performed their set?”

Friday and Saturday’s events will be at the Lowe Mill Studio Theater.

Weekend passes are on sale for all four shows for $18. At the door, the Thursday and Saturday shows are $5, while Friday is $10.