EOS Defense Systems celebrates first production unit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – EOS Defense Systems USA unveiled its first production unit in Huntsville on Thursday.

EOS Defense Systems USA, Inc. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited held a special event to celebrate the unveiling of the very first complete R400 remote weapon station (RWS) produced at its Huntsville high-tech facility.

According to EOS, the RWS can be configured as a single or dual weapons station to operate a variety of weapons including a wide range of US military machine guns.

Governor Ivey said, “Huntsville continues to demonstrate that Alabama is at the forefront of the United States’ aerospace and defense contracting industries, the unveiling of EOS Defense Systems’ R400 Remote Weapons System is symbolic of the commitment they made in calling Alabama their home just two years ago, and I am eager to see what the future holds for this world-class contracting firm in our great state.”

The Austrialian based company’s US headquarters are right here in Huntsville adjacent to the Redstone Arsenal.

CEO Phillip Coker says the company’s main focus is to keep US soldiers safe on the front lines.

“We established a facility here in Huntsville, because of the opportunity it presented for the company. This is the first one we’ve made and what we’re attempting to do is measurability increase the survivability of forces and effectiveness of forces on the battlefield of today and tomorrow,”said Coker.

The US company started with only 6 employees and has grown to over 50 in the last three years.