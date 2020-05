HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Von Braun Center is serving up some fun this weekend in Huntsville.

The community is invited to Big Spring Park to enjoy the nice weather and some tasty food and drinks. The Rita Cabana, a hotdog station, and a lemonade stand are available across from Propst Arena.

Bar tables and cones are set up to keep people six feet apart. The VBC added sanitizing and precautionary measures are being followed.

Food and refreshments will be available again Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.