Engineering Association protesting TVA decision to outsource IT jobs Tuesday afternoon in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Members of the Engineering Association, the union that represents Tennessee Valley Authority tech workers, are planning to host a protest in Huntsville. They are upset because of a recent decision the TVA has made regarding more than 100 jobs.

The group says they are going to protest because TVA is planning to outsource critical TVA information technology jobs to workers in other countries – specifically, a France based firm with more than 100,000 employees in India, along with two other firms headquartered overseas.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, this would displace around 108 workers in Chattanooga and Knoxville. The Engineering Association claims it would put around 220 workers out of a job so they will be placing 220 cardboard signs in Big Spring Park.

The protest will start at 1:30 p.m. and it’s scheduled to run until 2:30 p.m. It will be held at Big Spring Park near Church Street.

And at 2 p.m., there will be a press briefing with several speakers including Senate candidate Jeff Sessions.