HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Enable Madison County helped nearly 2,000 aging and home-bound individuals live independently with dignity in their previous fiscal year. They also built 80 wheelchair ramps in the time frame.

The Huntsville-based nonprofit cannot provide these services without the community’s help.

Enable Madison County is participating in the 8th annual Give 65 event next month. The organization is raising money for its Aging in Place services, including building wheelchair ramps, installing grab bars and handrails and providing transportation to medical appointments.

The 65-hour fundraiser begins at 8:00 a.m. CDT on July 11. It ends at 1:00 a.m CDT on July 14. People can donate on the Enable Madison County website. Give 65 is hosted by Home Instead Charities for organizations that serve aging adults. Home Instead will offer matching funds up to $5,000 while they are available.