Emergency crews respond to office building fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Multiple fire crews battled an office building fire at 2805 Governors Drive in Huntsville Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the fire after a person driving by called it into 911 around 4:40 a.m., according to District Fire Chief David Whitman.

When News 19 arrived on the scene, flames could be seen coming out of the building’s roof and fire crews were at work to try to put out the blaze.

Huntsville Police shut down the Eastbound lanes of Governors Drive while crews were working. A couple of hours later, they were able to reopen two lanes. Officers were on the scene assisting with traffic control.

By 7 a.m., all lanes were reopened.

Whitman said they are unsure what caused the fire but they have the blaze under control.

News 19 is working to get additional information confirmed with officials. We will update this story as we learn more information.