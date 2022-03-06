HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The seventh annual Elevate the Stage competition is visiting Huntsville for a third time this weekend. From March 4-6, gymnasts from all across the country will be competing at Von Braun Center Propst Arena in Downtown Huntsville.

The competition provides young gymnasts with a championship-caliber platform to compete across the country and the chance to be on the same equipment and environment as NCAA gymnasts.

On Saturday, young gymnasts from clubs all around the country got to compete on that stage, and on Sunday, they’ll get a glimpse of a possible collegiate career and watch gymnasts from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, and Georgia compete on the exact same stage they did just the day before.

Last year, Elevate the Stage featured just youth competition – in 2018, Elevate the Stage brought Auburn and Alabama to the Propst Arena – both teams now featuring Olympians.

Elevate The Stage gives markets and cities that do not have the opportunity to see NCAA gymnastics competitions an opportunity to experience the world of competitive and collegiate gymnastics.

Former Alabama gymnast Aja Sims-Fletcher, now assistant director of events at Knight Eady, competed at Elevate the Stage during her time at Alabama; she says it’s exciting to see how the event has evolved and what it can provide.

“As an athlete, I loved competing on the beam, because it was such a nice elevated surface and it gives that extra bounce; I mean we just loved Knight Eady and the experience that they brought us,” Sims-Fletcher reminisced. “It was so uplifting and it got us prepared for postseason, where in nationals we also have podium, so Elevate was a great practice.”

Sims-Fletcher says the competition isn’t just about fun, but it’s also a way to keep the interest in gymnastics growing and supporting the sport.

The NCAA meet will take place on March 6 at 1 p.m.

Tickets can still be purchased for the NCAA meet through Ticketmaster or the Elevate the Stage website.