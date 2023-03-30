HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Parks and Recreation is hosting the second annual, free Eggstravaganza on April 1.

The Eggstravaganza features multiple egg hunts, face painting and will include a special appearance from the Easter Bunny.

Children ages 2 to 12 are allowed to participate in the events and will also have the opportunity to take a picture with the Easter Bunny, win prizes and much more.

The event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. in John Hunt Park located on 2151 Airport Road. The entire Huntsville community is encouraged to attend.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside to the Jaycee Community Building. Any decision regarding a location change will be made Friday, March 31, and relayed through Huntsville Parks & Recreation’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.