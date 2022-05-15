HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Are you a middle or high school science teacher in need of a course to meet your continuing education requirements? Drake State Community and Technical College has an option, and you’ll earn money while taking the course.

From June 13-17 at Drake State’s campus in Huntsville (3421 N Meridian St), participating teachers will earn a $500 stipend for participating in the weeklong immersion class into a NASA-inspired curriculum.

Drake State said the program will equip teachers with tools to design lessons connected to NASA’s goals and the agency’s mission.

Each day of the weeklong immersion lasts from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. To sign up, click here.