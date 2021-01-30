Economic boom relentless in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc across much of the U.S. economy, in Huntsville, business is booming.

Economic expansion is the story in neighborhoods scattered across the city.

Growth is also the focus in the city’s south side.

“We have had a number of areas, particularly along South Parkway, where there’s been some blight,” said District 3 Councilwoman Jennie Robinson. “There have been vacant storefronts. There’s been one vacant shopping center that’s now been demolished and is going to be redeveloped. We’ve seen really a nice fresh look for an area that was beginning to decay.”

That nice fresh look also includes miles of expanded walking trails, large developments, new residential and commercial construction.

“We have a number of exceptional recreation opportunities here,” Robinson said. “We’re right on the river. We have miles and miles of greenway and land trust trails opening up all the time. Hiking, biking, walking, running and now we have the Sandra Moon Complex.”

The Sandra Moon Complex on Bailey Cove is a multimillion-dollar community center which will include a preforming arts center, gyms, pickle ball courts and a 30,000 square foot library.

The South Huntsville Library is under construction and aims to accommodate much of District 3’s growth and beyond.

“This will really be the heart of south Huntsville,” Robinson said. “We’re really just strengthening that sense of community and a great place for families to live.”

Expanding projects in District 3 include the Singing River Trail and improvements to Ditto Landing Marina.