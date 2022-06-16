HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Utilities partnered with The Schools Foundation and several vendors to host the first-ever “Eats for Education” food truck rally. The fundraiser took place in Big Spring Park Monday morning to help raise money for schools in Madison County, Madison City and Huntsville City Schools.

As the population in the city rises, so do school enrollment numbers. With that in mind, Stephanie Kelley, The Schools Foundation executive director shared why this event was so important.

“We are the largest city in the state but we have more people coming and that means more families and more students, and what that means is more needs in our public schools,” she told News 19.

Alessa Araza is a member of the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative which is being hosted by Huntsville in 2022. She got a first-hand look at the city’s sense of community and sustainability practices.

“One of the pillars of thriving societies is education. So the fact that the utilities of the city is connected to education just embraces the generational value for their community and just makes it very inclusive and diverse,” Araza said.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Huntsville Utilities confirmed they raised a preliminary total of about $3,000.

Money raised will also go towards books, everyday school supplies and programming for teachers in all three districts focusing on professional development and mental health support.