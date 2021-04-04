Easter Sunday 2021 will look somewhat normal for churches across the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s Easter Sunday, and many churches which worshipped virtually a year ago are opening their doors for services.

Some churches around the Tennessee Valley are rejoicing in the fact that they have the chance to celebrate with members of their church family this easter.

That includes the lead pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Trinity is just one of the many churches that spent last year’s Easter empty; its congregants worshipping virtually.

However, in the weeks leading up to Easter this year, more people have been filling the sanctuary – while keeping a safe distance – in an effort to follow social distancing guidelines. Senior Pastor Mitchell Williams says it is a joy to have those who are able join in-person, whether at their outdoor sunrise service, traditional, or contemporary services Sunday, because he says – it’s about more than just a private relationship with God.

“For us, it is Jesus and us. The Body of Christ gathered, so worshipping together, encouraging each other, caring for each other happens mainly when we’re together physically. Even if we’re at home, we’re imagining ourselves being connected by a God who can pull that off.”

Williams says they’ve learned a lot about how to reach people throughout the pandemic, so streaming is here to stay, in addition to the in-person services.

He’s also looking forward to the rest of the recovery from the pandemic, and hopes by Christmas it’s safe for even more to worship together again.