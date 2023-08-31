HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Some lanes on Hobbs Island Road will be closed Thursday morning for maintenance.

According to Huntsville Utilities, the eastbound lanes of Hobbs Island Road, between Butler Basin Boulevard and Aday Drive, will close at 8 a.m. for “water service line rerun work.”

Drivers are asked to try and avoid the area, and those driving through should use extreme caution while workers are present.

If possible, HU urges drivers to plan alternate routes to minimize any inconvenience. However, if alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and delays.

The closure is expected to last until at least 2 p.m. Thursday.