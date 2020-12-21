‘Earthscope’ releases virtual field trips amid pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Environmental Education Department ‘Earthschope’ teaches all things nature to elementary students for Huntsville City Schools’ 26 campuses; that includes leading much-anticipated field trips.

“[Students] learn about things they might not learn in the classroom, but learn by doing and learn by feeling and sensing and experiencing. So that’s the challenge we have now, of course, because we can’t take them on field trips,” Earthscope Educator Kim Huskey said.

Huskey said her staff has been reduced from 15 to just two during the pandemic. They worked with HCS officials to help bring field trips online.

“We’ll go to the site but then show the kids what they would’ve been doing,” Huskey said.

Huskey and her colleague film themselves leading field trips as they would if there they were teaching a class full of children. They even include experiments students can try at home.

“We’ve tried to narrow it down because you’re turning a full-day field trip into a less-than-30-minute science lesson,” she said.

They upload the videos on a secure network accessible to teachers, who can then show the video to their students as it fits into their curriculum. After a recent cyber attack that left the network vulnerable right before kids started winter break, field trip uploads were put on pause.

Despite road blocks, Huskey plans to keep making videos and uploading when they are able. Even though the field trips are virtual, the goal is to inspire kids to get outside.

“The premise of this is to get kids out and hands-on, especially in this day in age, because kids are so much adapted to being in front of a screen,” Huskey said. “I think it’s more important today than ever to get kids outside and to get them connecting emotionally and physically with nature.”

She plans to continue the plan of virtual fieldtrips until Earthscope can safely be reunited with the students again.