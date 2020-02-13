EarlyWorks Children’s Museum works on educating kids on black history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - School kids stepped back in time to learn about the past of Africans who were first sold into slavery and the achievements African Americans are making on Wednesday.

The EarlyWorks Children's Museum hosted Wednesday's special program called 'This Road We've Traveled.' It focused on Huntsville's black history.

Guest Experience Director David McLellan said students explored African cultures, historic artifacts, and the importance of knowing their family genealogy.

"Black History Month is a great time to celebrate this history," said McLellan. "But we do this all year round because African American history is everyone's history. We all need to understand it and there's no better way to do it than by learning people's personal experience."

Museum officials said they want to teach history in a way students will never forget. Schools can take advantage of the 'This Road We've Traveled' program. Click here for details on signing your class up to attend.