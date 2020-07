HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Earlyworks Children’s Museum will reopen next week, with added safety procedures and guidelines in place.

The museum will be open Tuesday through Thursday for members. And then on Friday, the museum will open to the general public.

Visitors will be required to pre-purchase a timed ticket.

Staff and volunteers will be required to wear face masks— and children 5 and over are strongly encouraged to wear one as well.

There will be a 50 guest per session limit in the museum.