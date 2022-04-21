HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Dynetics will host a job fair at their facility in Cummings Research Park with the hope of filling positions across several fields.

The hiring event will take place on Thursday, April 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dynetics, a subsidiary of Leidos, is looking to fill roles in the following positions:

Electrical engineering: control systems; communications and data links; modeling and simulation development; RF sensor analysis, modeling and design; electrical/electronics design; hardware prototyping; digital signal processing; instrumentation; and/or foreign hardware exploitation

control systems; communications and data links; modeling and simulation development; RF sensor analysis, modeling and design; electrical/electronics design; hardware prototyping; digital signal processing; instrumentation; and/or foreign hardware exploitation Computer engineering/computer science: Windows, Linux/Unix or web-based application development; embedded programming; software engineering and architecture; MATLAB/Simulink/Realtime workshop development; SQL Database programming; and/or distributed and Hardware-in-the-Loop simulation

Windows, Linux/Unix or web-based application development; embedded programming; software engineering and architecture; MATLAB/Simulink/Realtime workshop development; SQL Database programming; and/or distributed and Hardware-in-the-Loop simulation Supply chain: government property administrators; subcontracts administrators; compliance; buyers; and procurement

government property administrators; subcontracts administrators; compliance; buyers; and procurement Finance: financial analysis; business operations; financial planning; earned value management systems; and schedulers

The job fair will be hosted at the Dynetics Solutions Complex, located at 1004 Explorer Boulevard Northwest, Huntsville.

More information, qualifications and all available jobs can be found on Dynetics’ career website.