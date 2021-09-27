Dynetics building Army anti-missile, anti-drone weapon system in Huntsville

Enduring Shield is designed to engage not only enemy cruise missiles but enemy drones as well. (Photo courtesy Dynetics)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local defense company has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract to build a new defense weapon in Huntsville.

Dynetics will be manufacturing 16 Enduring Shield launchers for the U.S. Army, with the option for 400 additional launchers.

The contract is expected to net $237 million over the next 2.5 years for the local company.

Enduring Shield is designed to engage not only enemy cruise missiles but enemy drones as well.

Dynetics has teamed up with Raytheon Missiles and Defense; Raytheon will provide the interceptor missiles and magazine, with Dynetics’s Huntsville facility manufacturing the launcher components, assembling the launcher, and putting the Rayethon magazine and missiles onto the launcher.

Four launchers are slated for delivery to the Army in 2022 and 12 more by the end of 2023.