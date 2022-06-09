HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A popular West Coast drive-thru coffee chain loved by many has officially confirmed it will be coming to North Alabama.

The PR team with “Dutch Bros Coffee” put the questions and rumors to rest on Thursday morning, saying that not only will there be an establishment built off of Zierdt Road, but another location is planned for University Drive.

A sign bearing the logo of “Dutch Bros Coffee” can be seen sitting just off of Zierdt Road, giving a hint of what’s to come to the area.

These will be the first locations of Dutch Bros Coffee in the entire state of Alabama.

(Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee)

As of right now, if you wanted a swig of their Rebel Tea or Oat Milk Cold Brews, you’d have to take a nearly 2-hour trip up to Smyrna, Tennessee. Some of the items on their menu include Dutch Soda, Smoothies, Energy Tea, Chai, and of course – some baked goodies.

(Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee)

(Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee)

The coffee company got its start in Grants Pass, Oregon, and has slowly started to expand across the nation over the past few years. Aside from the few locations in Tennessee, there are almost no locations (yet) anywhere east of Oklahoma.

According to the company, they hope to be up and running by early 2023.