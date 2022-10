HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials responded to a fire inside a dumpster at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) on Wednesday.

According to a social media post, the fire was “located inside a construction dumpster at the Optics Building.”

UAH officials say fire and law enforcement officials were on the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The area should be avoided as officials respond to the blaze.

This is a developing story.