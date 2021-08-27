Dump truck hits connector bridge at Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A dump truck hit a connector bridge at Huntsville Hospital on Friday morning.

The dump truck hit the pedestrian connector bridge over Gallatin Street connecting the hospital and Blackwell Medical Tower – the same one damaged in a similar accident two years ago.

Huntsville Hospital officials said Gallatin Street remained open and a structural engineer was on-site assessing the damage.

Nobody was injured and pedestrian traffic on the bridge was limited to physicians and cancer patients only as of Friday morning.

