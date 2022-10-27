HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An overturned dump truck has blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 72 in Huntsville.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said officers are currently working to clear an accident on the highway near Epworth Dr. and Moores Mill Rd.

HPD said all eastbound lanes on Hwy 72 are blocked but traffic is being diverted slowly along the shoulder to Epworth Drive.

HPD said one person involved in the accident was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear at this time how long it will take to clear the scene.