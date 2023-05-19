HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A women’s specialty fashion retailer is opening eleven new stores, including the first location in Alabama.

Von Maur’s Dry Goods will be opening a location “soon” at Bridge Street Town Centre, according to the retailer’s website.

Currently, 79 locations are in operation across 19 states.

This Alabama location is among two other firsts for the store. Locations set to open in New York and Arkansas will be the first in those states as well.

Other new stores that have been announced in Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Columbia, S.C.; Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, and Victor, N.Y.; Noblesville, Ind.; Liberty Township, Ohio; Rogers, Ark.; and Wichita, Kan.

Dry Goods USA, which is controlled by parent company Von Maur, opened in 2010 in Aurora, Illinois. However, the first Von Maur’s Dry Goods store was opened in 1872 and was “situated in a 20’ x 50’ rented storefront in downtown Davenport, Iowa.”