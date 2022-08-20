A drunk driver crashed into a Huntsville home on Friday night, according to the Huntsville Police Department. (Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A drunk driver crashed into a Huntsville home on Friday night, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD says that officers responded to the 1200-block of Big Cove Road just after 7 p.m. in response to a vehicle crashing into a house.

When officers arrived, they found an SUV-type vehicle had run into the side of a home after hitting two mailboxes in the neighborhood.

75-year-old Thomas Charles Reinhart was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with driving under the influence.

Thomas Charles Reinhart

(Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

HPD says that there were no injuries to report from the incident.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster, no bond has been set for Reinhart.