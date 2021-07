HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local and federal authorities recovered over 75 pounds of marijuana and $22,000 in alleged drug money from a drug trafficking organization in Huntsville.

NADTF Agents, US Postal Inspectors and @ALEAprotects worked together during a lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking organization. Approximately 75 pounds of marijuana and more than $22,000 in illegal drug proceeds were recovered. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/MopquluxZ1 — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) July 31, 2021

The North Alabama Drug Task Force Agents, US Postal Inspectors, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated the organization.

Huntsville Police said on Twitter that the investigation is ongoing.