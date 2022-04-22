HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Drug task force agents recently seized around 100 grams of fentanyl and three pounds of marijuana in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville Police, the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force (NADTF) conducted the operation before it could be distributed throughout the area.

Police say a typical dose of fentanyl is .1 grams, and can be deadly even in small amounts.

Officers said Pamatarr Saine, 40, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and trafficking marijuana. He was booked into the Madison County Jail on April 18.