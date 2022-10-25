HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Hundreds of cyclists die in traffic accidents with cars every year, and thousands more are injured, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Cyclists in North Alabama say drivers don’t treat them as equals.

“I think there’s a misconception right [now] that bikes don’t belong in the road,” said Ben Payment, a local cyclist. “If there isn’t dedicated bicycle infrastructure, a bike is supposed to be in the road. They’re not supposed to be on the sidewalks. Sidewalks [are] actually so much more dangerous, and [it’s] illegal in the city to ride your bike.”

While cyclists don’t feel equal, some drivers say they are the ones afraid of what a cyclist might do.

“They just need to be able to be predictable, they need to be on the right side of the road, follow traffic laws, all of that stuff when they’re going through the lanes that kind of sketchy,” a local driver told News 19. “So again, if they [aren’t] predictable, it’s hard to allow them to be on the road with us, you know.”

The City of Huntsville says as it continues to grow, officials are planning to upgrade or build new streets to take every single mode of transportation into account.

“That’s good for cyclists because they have safer infrastructure, and it’s good for drivers because now they have a little bit more room to operate,” said Huntsville Long Range Planner Dennis Madsen. “So I think one of the best things they could do is [advocate] for cycling infrastructure because I think that kind of complete streets design is good for everybody.”

Alabama’s “Three Foot Law” states a driver must give three feet of space between the car and cyclists when passing.