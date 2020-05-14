Driver recovering after car crashes into home on Quiet Lane in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – One person was taken to the hospital after crashing their car into the back of a home in Madison County.

State troopers and emergency crews responded to the crash at 100 Quiet Lane in Hazel Green just after 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.

State troopers on the scene say the driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Troopers say the house seems fine but they are waiting to see how it looks during the daylight.

Residents will not be displaced as of now, according to officials.