MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating an incident involving a truck hitting a home in Madison County.

State Trooper Brandon Bailey with ALEA told News 19 that a man drove his truck into a house after leaving the roadway Monday morning.

Truck hits house on Henson Drive (photo: WHNT)

Before hitting the home, however, he also struck a gas meter, a fire hydrant and a parked truck. No injuries have been reported.

Bailey said that no criminal charges are expected.