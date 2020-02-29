Driver arrested after wreck with dump truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville police say a drug transaction gone wrong ended in a crash with a dump truck at a gas station on Bob Wallace Avenue.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Big A gas station. An anonymous viewer sent WHNT News 19 video of the incident. The video shows several people involved in an argument, then two vehicles, a red sedan and a maroon van, left the gas station in an apparent chase. The van was hit on the passenger side by a dump truck. Authorities said there were no injuries in the wreck.

Huntsville police say they arrested the driver of the van and charged them with possession of marijuana, meth, and cocaine. The other vehicle left the scene and police are searching for the occupants.

Huntsville police did not release the identity of the parties involved at this time.