HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Hospital Foundation is asking for your help bringing some Christmas joy to pediatric patients through their toy drive.

On Saturday, December 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the foundation is hosting its drive-through toy drive at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, located at 3125 Don Mincher Dr SW, Huntsville.

Donations to the drive will go to pediatric patients, from babies to teenagers, and help stock Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children’s playrooms. These playrooms are used to provide a distraction and fun for patients while they’re hospitalized.

Some of the top needs for the toy drive include games, craft supplies, puzzles, board books and more. Any donations made to the drive must be new and unwrapped.

You can find the link to the hospital’s full toy wish list by age here.