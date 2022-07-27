HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Former Quarterback for the New Orleans Saints Drew Brees will be at the Von Braun Center Wednesday night for the “Leaders & Legends” event.

A VIP reception will begin at 5 p.m. in the South Hall Ball Room 1, right before the main event which will start at 6 p.m.

The Hall of Fame Quarterback is one of the keynote speakers for the “Leaders & Legends” banquet, which is one of the area’s largest fundraisers for the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama.

Several accomplished athletes, leaders and speakers are scheduled to attend, according to event organizers. Past guests include Brett Favre, Bo Jackson and Evander Holyfield.

The annual dinner includes VIP packages and a silent auction, all part of crucial fundraising efforts to serve the goals of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama and help the local youth to reach for their potential.

The organization offers a safe place to go after school and during the summer for youth ages 5-18. Their goal is to fill the gap between school and home with several programs, experiences and mentoring.

