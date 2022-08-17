HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As students at Drake State Community & Technical College step onto campus Wednesday they saw a new look on campus. The school unveiled a new logo with the start of fall classes.

The new logo is the result of a year of work with a North Alabama communication team, Red Sage Communicaitons Inc. Drake State Director of Public Relations Mark B. Moores said the entire project had input from students, staff and alumni.

Drake State Community & Technical College’s new logo

“This has been a terrific year of opportunity and we are glad to see the college’s growth reflected in its new image,” said Drake State President Dr. Patricia Sims. “The college has launched new academic programs and developed unique industry and academic partnerships that will help enrich Huntsville’s workforce.”

Drake State said the new tagline, “Reimagine Your Future” is all about the college’s commitment to helping students on a career path tailored for them.

The college said a new website will roll out later in the fall along with new student opportunities to work with industries throughout North Alabama.