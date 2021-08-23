Drake State receives $75k grant to expand LPN program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Health Sciences department at Drake State Community & Technical College received nearly $75,000 from the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) to expand its Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program.

They plan to use the funding towards creating additional career pathways for its students who are interested in pursuing a career in patient care or medicine. These pathways will also help expand Alabama’s healthcare industry.

“Funding like this provides greater access to nursing careers in and out of the hospital and much-needed scholarships that will go toward books, tuition and fees, uniforms, and more technology,” Health Sciences Director Dr. Alice Raymond said in a press release.

Drake State’s practical nursing program started in 1963 and has been providing licensed practical nurses to area healthcare facilities for nearly six decades.