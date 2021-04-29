Drake State hosted a job fair for exploring opportunities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Drake State recently hosted an event to help anyone who needs some educational background for a job, some technical and academic programs tailored to certain careers in the area.

Lindsay Pollard with Huntsville Housing Authority says this is a great way to explore different opportunities to set yourself up for success and work with a program that’s focused on helping you get that next job.

“Making sure that the public knows that we’re trying to downplay, and do away with, the negative stigmas of public housing, and also providing an educational experience such as this to our residents so they will have more resources towards self-sufficiency,” said Pollard.