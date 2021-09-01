Drake State Community and Technical College hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

A health worker checks a box of the Moderna Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine donated by the US, during a booster vaccination drive at the Zainoel Abidin hospital in Banda Aceh on August 9, 2021. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP via Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The community has another opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Drake State will be offering the two-shot Moderna vaccine to the community.

The walk-up clinic is the second hosted by the college, and those who got the first shot on August 12 will be receiving their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

However, it’s not just a second-dose clinic; previously unvaccinated community members can get their first shot.

The clinic will be open from 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, September 9 at Building 100 (3421 Meridian Street N).

For those getting their first Moderna dose on Sept. 9, they can get their second dose at the Madison County Health Department (301 Max Luther Drive) on Thursday, October 7 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.