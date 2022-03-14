HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Drake State Community and Technical College will conclude its

year long 60th Anniversary celebration with Jazz in the Garden.

The event will consist of live performances by Kayoband featuring Kelley O’Neal, Keiani Taylor, and Pride

Trio. Food trucks will provide food for purchase.

Jazz in the Garden will take place on April 15 at the Drake State campus. Tickets are $25 for general admission, or $60 for VIP tickets. Drake State is observing safety precautions like encouraging masks, making hand sanitizer available and encouraging social distancing.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the live music will start at 7 p.m.