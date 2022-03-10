HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two groups have come together to create a scholarship fund to encourage Alabama residents to pursue a career in automotive manufacturing.

The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA) and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have announced the creation of 30 scholarships to be distributed throughout the state at schools like Drake State Community and Technical College.

Students who are awarded the scholarship may use the funds for the Summer 2022 or Fall 2022 semester to pay for tuition, books and fees associated with the approved program of study. Students can begin registering for summer classes on March 10 at Drake State.

Prospective and current students can be awarded a $1,800 scholarship. Eligible students must have at least a 2.5 GPA. The deadline to apply is March 31.

For additional requirements and information, visit the website here.