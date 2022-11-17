HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Dragon Forge Caféand Fantasy Playhouse will be hosting a dinner party to die for on Saturday, November 19.

The Medieval Murder Mystery dinner party will be an immersive theatrical experience, paired with a dining experience curated by Chef Jennie Caudle.

The guest list includes a variety of shady characters, like local politicians, lawyers, Huntsville socialites and more!

The ticket includes dinner, and alcoholic drinks created by Ravenswood Meadery will be available for purchase.

The dinner will be located at Dragon Forge Cafe, in studio 2073 on the second floor of Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment. It will run from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Fantasy costumes are encouraged.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite, but space is limited. The event is recommended for children 13 and up.